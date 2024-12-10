Brian Snitker's Future as Atlanta Braves Manager Remains Uncertain
Brian Snitker will be the skipper of the Atlanta Braves in 2025. After that, well, we’ll have to wait and see.
The 69-year-old manager’s contract is up after this season. Per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, it appears that the ball's in his court than it is in the Braves'.
The status he gave is that he’s "up in the air."
Snitker ensured that he feels good at his age. He just needs to eventually sit down with general manager Alex Anthopoulos and have the discussion.
This is not the first time that Snitker’s future has come into question this calendar year.
Back in August, MLB insider Jon Heyman said he thinks there’s a “decent chance” Snitker retires when his contract concludes after 2025.
A month later, Ken Rosenthal made a similar prediction, but it related to Snitker hanging it up after last season - which is not the case. However, Rosenthal did also suggest that Snitker could transition to a front-office role, which could still happen after next season.
Being at the end of his contract gives Snitker and the Braves more flexibility in deciding on his future. Should he decide to hang it up, no money is left on the table. He can just step back from the role. On the flip side, if the Braves want to move on, they don’t have to worry about an active contract.
The Braves promoted Snitker to interim manager in May 2016 after they parted ways with Fredi Gonzalez. He became the full-time manager the following season and the rest is history.
Under his tenure, the Braves won six straight division titles and have made the postseason the last seven seasons. They’ve reached the NLCS twice and won the World Series in 2021. He is just one of four Braves managers who can say they led the team to the top.
On top of that, he received the NL Manager of the Year Award in 2018. The only other Braves manager to win the award is three-time winner Bobby Cox.
Before that, he had served various roles in the Braves organization over the last 40 years. He has managed virtually every Braves minor league affiliate going back to 1982. He has also been a coach with the Braves on and off over that span.
Regardless of how the Braves season goes in 2025, though it will impact some decisions if it's the last one, he’ll likely have few regrets. It helps when you have the awards and championships to look back on.