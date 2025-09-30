Former Braves Coach Ron Washington Let Go From Manager Role
Former Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington sees his time with the Los Angeles Angels come to an end. According to The Athletic’s Sam Blum, the team opted not to pick up his option for the upcoming season.
The decision comes in the aftermath of a season where he had to take an extended leave of absence due to health. He underwent quadruple bypass surgery over the summer and is expected to make a full recovery by December.
The report from The Athletic also included that the 73-year-old Washington is looking to continue his coaching career. He reportedly has no interest in a front-office position.
He stepped away from his position with the Braves after the 2023 season to become the Angels’ manager, a position he held for a season and a half. Previously, Washington was the manager of the Texas Rangers and oversaw back-to-back appearances in the World Series (2010 and 2011).
During his time as the Angels manager, Washington had a 103-139 record. However, the Angels had shown progress before he had to step away. They were 40-40 at the onset of his health scare. They finished 72-90 this season.
Washington was the Braves' third base coach from 2017 to 2023. He won his first World Series with the Braves in 2021. There are Braves circles that feel the Braves have lost a certain edge since his presence left the clubhouse.
There are no rumors of a potential return to the Braves. Given his age and health status, it can be marked as possible because the odds are never zero, but it’s highly unlikely, for those who are curious.
His impact on the team was made. Part of that impact was the first championship in nearly 30 years. Not many get to say that.