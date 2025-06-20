Former Braves Coach Ron Washington Out Indefinitely With Health Concern
Former Atlanta Braves third base coach and Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington will take a step back from his role for an indefinite period of time due to health concerns. According to The Athletic's Sam Blum, he's staying with the team and watching Friday night's road game against the Houston Astros from the suites.
Angels bench coach Ray Montgomery will manage the team tonight and moving forward.
Blum also reported that a team meeting was held ahead of the report, and the Los Angeles Times' Mike DiGiovanna reported that Washington had not felt well for a few days.
This is a developing story with more information still to come. No specific details regarding his health concerns have been disclosed yet.
Washington was the third base coach for the Atlanta Braves from 2016 to his departure to Anaheim after the 2023 season. He won his first World Series ring with the team in 2021. He became the Angels' manager in 2024. The Angels have seen significant improvement in the win column up to this point in year two, sitting at just under .500 (36-38) heading into Friday. They sit two games back from a playoff spot and six games back from first in the American League West.
Previously, he was the manager of the Texas Rangers from 2007 to 2014. The Rangers won the American League pennant in back-to-back years in 2010 and 2010, falling short of a title in both.