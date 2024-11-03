Fox Sports Names Braves a Fit for World Series Champion Outfielder
The Atlanta Braves are already hard at work setting up their roster for the 2025 season. Heading into the offseason ready to increase payroll and upgrade the lineup, they could be poised to pick up another outfield bat.
Fox Sports put out its top 30 free agents for 2025, and they named the Braves a fit for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.
After a dissapointing 2023 season with the Seattle Mariners, the 32-year-old outfielder bounced back to have one of the best seasons of his career.
Hernandez slashed .272/.339/.501 with a career-high 33 home runs. His 99 RBIs are the second most in his career. His performance earned him his second career all-star nod and he won the 2024 Home Run Derby.
Hernandez had a strong performance in the World Series. He slashed .350/.381/.550 with a home run and four RBIs.
His home run was a two-run shot that put the Dodgers up 3-1 against the Yankees in Game 2 en route to putting them up 2-0 in the series.
Hernandez is coming off a one-year, $23.5 million deal. While he received a solid salary, it can still be seen as somewhat of a prove-it deal because he only signed for the one year.
However, Fox Sports' Rowan Kavner wrote he's in for a solid payday.
"The move is about to reward the Home Run Derby champ handsomely, whether it's back in L.A., where he rebounded in an All-Star season as a key cog for the champs, or elsewhere," Kavner wrote.
Kavner personally sees Hernandez staying in Los Angeles. However, he included the Braves as a potential fit for a reason. While Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris have right and center field locked up, the left field position is still up for grabs. Most of the options they have are more depth pieces than they are starters.
It wouldn't even be the biggest splash of an upgrade by today's standards.
Spotrac projects his market value to be about the same annually ($23.8 million) but he'd get a three-year deal ($71.26 million). That would, in theory, sign him for the remainder of his prime years and is a very doable contract for the Braves.
The Brave have also recently made transactions that move money around for 2025. Their latest deals with Aaron Bummer and Reynaldo Lopez help create more immediate salary space for next season. This space could go toward a free-agent signing like Hernandez.