Freddie Freeman Speaks Out on Comparisons to Braves' Matt Olson
Matt Olson was handed a major responsibility when the Atlanta Braves acquired him ahead of the 2022 season. He had to replace Freddie Freeman at first base, an MVP and World Series winner who had been with the team for 12 seasons.
Freeman’s departure to the Los Angeles Dodgers left a bitter taste in the mouths of a lot of fans, and much of that ill feeling was going to be taken out on Olson, directly or indirectly. We’re on season four of a new era in Atlanta, and the chatter has never settled down. The former Braves first baseman doesn’t understand it.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Freeman isn't keen on Braves fans comparing Olson to him just because Olson took over at first base when he left. The successor has been great in Freeman’s opinion, and recent comments imply that the comparisons should end.
“I don’t feel for him because he hits 50 home runs a year," Freeman told USA Today. “He’s doing just fine. He hits way more homers than me. Let Matt Olson be Matt Olson. He’s doing a wonderful job."
Whether or not the Braves should have let Freeman walk is still a valid discussion. However, it can be separate from Olson. Two arguments can hold weight at the time: Freeman leaving Atlanta wasn’t good, but they also found a great first baseman to take his place.
For what it’s worth, Olson was shown a lot of love from the home crowd during the All-Star festivities. When he stepped up for his turn in the Home Run Derby, he received a roaring standing ovation.
Most fans have learned to embrace having him on the team. Having a first baseman who is from the Atlanta area is pretty fun, too. Many of those fans likely also miss Freeman, but don’t let that get in the way.
Perhaps most of the chatter is in the minority now. But small groups can be loud, and it forced a former longtime member of the franchise to speak up. These are debates that can never fully be put to rest - people just don’t work that way. However, hearing Freddie say enough can help dampen it a bit.
Olson received his third career All-Star selection this season, joining Chris Sale and Ronald Acuña Jr. in representing the home crowd when the game was in Atlanta last week.