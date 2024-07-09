Has the Braves' Trade Deadline Focus Shifted Away from Pitchers?
The Atlanta Braves have one of the best pitching staffs in major league baseball, as evidenced in the team’s final two games in the weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta’s pitchers only allowed one earned run in 18 innings against the NL East leaders.
The Braves ERA (3.41) trails only the Phillies (3.26) across Major League Baseball.
Moreover, the team's bullpen, a beacon of hope, is led by veterans A.J. Minter, Jesse Chavez, and Rasiel Iglesias. With two All-Star pitchers on the roster, Chris Sale and Reynaldo López, and the backend of the rotation showing promise, Atlanta’s pitching arsenal is a force to be reckoned with.
The imminent returns of Ian Anderson, Bryce Elder, and AJ Smith-Strawver will also boost the team’s arms down the stretch. However, one media outlet believes that the NL Wild Card leader's focus at the 6 p.m. EST MLB Trade Deadline on July 30 should not entirely shift toward outfielders and offensive support.
The Braves still may need to address their pitching staff.
According to MLB Senior Writer Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, manager Brian Snitker’s squad has solidified their rotation with Spencer Schwellenbach’s impressive performance this past weekend.
“Schwellenbach has solidified the fifth starter’s job for the Braves. The team will spend the rest of the month monitoring his progress, the rehabilitation assignments of AJ Smith-Shawver and Ian Anderson, and the performances of Bryce Elder and others at Triple-A.” Rosenthal wrote.
But here is the part of Rosenthal’s piece that should resonate in the minds of the Braves organization.
“President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos already is exploring the market for outfielders, engaging in preliminary discussions with clubs, according to sources briefed on his conversations. But Charlie Morton is 40. Reynaldo López is starting for the first time since 2019. And Chris Sale has a long injury history. The Braves want to continue building in extra rest for their starters. They might need to supplement the current group, too.”
Alex Anthopoulos is already working on the phones for potential trades for outfielders despite bringing back 2021 playoff hero Eddie Rosario.
However, Rosenthal states that the team must manage their rotation with extra rest to maximize the group's production.
Despite the team’s pitching prowess, they should still consider adding a pitcher or two to reinforce that their strength remains as such down the stretch.
Above all, ‘AA’ is entertaining trade ideas for outfielders; it may not matter if a trade occurs, but when it happens for the Atlanta Braves.