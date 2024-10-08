Atlanta Braves Marcell Ozuna Nominated for Hank Aaron Award
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna has been nominated for the Hank Aaron Award. The award aims to recognize the top offensive performers of the year.
Fans can vote for the winner of the award. The voting runs through Sunday, Oct. 13.
The award is named after Atlanta Braves legend Hank Aaron. Aaron played with the Braves - in both Milwaukee and Atlanta - from 1954 to 1974. His most legendary moment was surpassing Babe Ruth to be the home all-time home run leader, a record that stood until Barry Bonds broke the record in 2007.
Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs, 3,771 hits, an MLB record 2,297 RBIs, made a record 25 all-star teams, won the 1957 NL MVP and three gold gloves. He won his lone World Series title with the Braves in 1957 in seven games over the New York Yankees.
He is without a doubt one of the greatest players to ever live and it’s a fitting award to be named after him.
Ten players are nominated from the American League and National League for the award - 20 total players. There will be one winner from each league. There can be more than one nominee from each team.
Ozuna is the logical Braves nominee for the Hank Aaron Award. He was their best offensive player by far with a .302 average, .924 OPS, 39 home runs and 104 RBIs.
He was the lone position player all-star for the Braves in 2024 and participated in the Home Run Derby. For most of the season, he was competing with Shohei Ohtani for the batting Triple Crown, which has been won since Miguel Cabrera in 2012.
Nominees for the award:
National League:
- Marcell Ozuna (Atlanta Braves)
- Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers)
- Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers)
- Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies)
- Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies)
- Francisco Lindor (New York Mets)
- Elly De La Cruz (Cincinnati Reds)
- William Contreras (Milwaukee Brewers)
- Ketel Marte (Arizona Diamondbacks
- Jackson Merrill (San Diego Pardes)
American League:
- Aaron Judge (New York Yankees)
- Juan Soto (New York Yankees)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Kansas City Royals)
- Gunner Henderson (Baltimore Orioles)
- Anthony Santander (Baltimore Orioles)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays)
- Yordan Alvarez (Houston Astros)
- Brent Rooker (Oakland Athletics)
- Joe Ramirez (Cleveland Guardians)
- Jarren Duran (Boston Red Sox)