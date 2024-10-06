What Could the Atlanta Braves Starting Rotation Look Like in 2025?
The Atlanta Braves' starting rotation could have a bit of a different identity in 2025. Two notable arms have reached the end of their respective contracts: Max Fried and Charlie Morton.
Fried will be one of the top left-handed starters on the market. Morton could sign elsewhere too but could also call it a career. He’s 40 years old and has already some uncertainty about his plans for next season.
That leaves two open spots in the rotation to fill for next season. Let’s take a look at how this rotation could look should both Fried and Morton not return. There were some surprises before the start of 2024. It could be the same for 2025 too.
The New Rotation
First, let’s establish who will be back.
So that leaves the rotation looking as such:
- Chris Sale
- (open)
- Spencer Schwellenbach
- Reynaldo Lopez
- (open)
Chris Sale signed an extension following his acquisition last offseason. No worries there. He’s under contract for 2025 with a club option for 2026. It’s the same deal for Reynaldo Lopez. He’s got two more years left on his deal and had a surprise all-star season. Lock him in as well.
Spencer Schwellenbach had a spectacular rookie season. He’s got plenty of club control left. He’s the third lock for the rotation.
The rotation has been set up as such because neither Schwellenbach nor Lopez is a No. 2 guy in the rotation - not the Braves rotation at least. Who could be that much better? Spencer Strider is who.
His timetable for returning from an elbow injury is ambiguous, but he should be back early next season. He’s easily the No. 2 guy after Sale once he’s back.
Let’s add Strider and here’s how four of the five rotation spots could look:
- Chris Sale
- Spencer Strider
- Spencer Schwellenbach
- Reynaldo Lopez
- (open)
So, who gets the last spot? That’s far from clear-cut. Strider was easy to add because he was hurt and would’ve been in the rotation last year had he been healthy.
There are some in-house options.
Ian Anderson spent 2024 getting back to full strength. He’s been in the rotation before. That makes him a potential candidate. Other prospects could make their case in Spring Training as well.
There’s also Bryce Elder and Grant Holmes. Both of these guys came in in emergency roles last season. Elder has been an all-star in the past but didn’t pitch well last season. Holmes looked solid in his rookie season. Even if he’s not in the rotation, he’ll play some role in 2025.
A.J. Smith-Shawver made an appearance in the regular season and started a playoff game. He’s the team’s No. 2 prospect and likely would have stuck around if he hadn’t gotten hurt. His injury is what opened the door for Schwellenbach. Perhaps they could become teammates soon.
Hurston Waldrep has an outside shot as well. He got rocked in his brief MLB appearance in 2024 but looked much better once the team’s No. 3 prospect spent more time in Triple-A.
With all the injuries that piled up last season, there is a good shot we see all of these guys at some point. There's also the idea of a six-man rotation - but we'll cross that bridge if the Braves actually go that route.
The Braves could also use the extra freed-up payroll from losing Fried and Morton to go out in free agency to add an arm. It’s unlikely with their in-house options, but the odds are never zero.
Some top unrestricted free-agent options that could be signed to multi-year deals include Corbin Burnes, Shane Bieber and Jack Flaherty. If they want to make a one-year splash, they could phone Max Scherzer. He couldn’t stay healthy last season, but the Braves might be able to work their magic with an aging veteran.
These options would shake up the projected rotation above. But again, that bridge can be crossed should we get there.