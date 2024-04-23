Braves Could See Star Return From Injury As Soon As This Friday
The Atlanta Braves, like the majority of Major League Baseball, have been working around injuries this season.
All-Star catcher Sean Murphy was injured in Atlanta’s season-opener, straining an oblique, and still has not returned to action. One star who won’t return to action this season is starting pitcher Spencer Strider, who had surgery on his right elbow and is out for all of 2024.
But Atlanta may get some reinforcements soon, as second baseman Ozzie Albies, out since last Tuesday with a broken toe, has been working out and could potentially be activated as soon as he’s first eligible this Friday.
Initial indications were that Albies would miss three weeks to a month with the injury, but manager Brian Snitker, talking to the media before Tuesday’s game against the Miami Marlins, confirmed that Albies is a candidate to return on Friday. The second baseman took full batting practice on Monday after an on-field workout, appearing to move without restriction.
Albies, who slotted in behind Ronald Acuña Jr. in the lineup for all fifteen games he played in prior to his injury, was batting .317/.386/.492 with two homers and 14 RBIs. He was injured last Monday against the Houston Astros, being hit by a pitch on his toe. He finished the game, albeit with pain and soreness, but postgame medical checks and an x-ray confirmed a break of the big toe and he was placed on the injured list on Tuesday. David Fletcher was called up from AAA Gwinnett when Ozzie went on the IL and has split time at second base with Luis Guillorme.