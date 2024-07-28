Reynaldo López Latest Braves Player Stung With Injury Bug
If Atlanta Braves fans thought the team’s injury woes couldn’t get any worse, it just did. The Braves now have another injury in their starting rotation.
The All-Star was removed from Sunday’s game against the New York Mets after just three innings and 57 pitches thrown. After his removal, the team called him day-to-day due to forearm tightness.
Dylan Lee replaced López on the mound with the Braves leading 4-0 in the fourth inning. That was very disappointing for the team and fan base alike after Lopez threw a stellar three frames.
Right now, it's two steps forward, one step back between performance and injuries with the Braves.
Reynaldo has been stellar this season, as he earned his first career All-Star nod during the first half. He leads the MLB with a 2.06 ERA and ranks third in the National League with a 3.4 WAR%.
With Lopez’s exit, general manager Alex Anthopoulos could become more active in trade talks. The MLB deadline is just two days away, but through Sunday afternoon, the Braves have been silent on all fronts. Meanwhile, the rest of the NL East has been hyperactive with inner-division trades involving big names.
Should Lopez join Fried with an extended stint on the injured list, the Braves could be forced to acquire a starting pitcher at the deadline. Many good options are still available, whether it is a ‘rental’ or a more long-term solution. Either way, the time is now for Atlanta to make a move before there are no more quality options remaining.
Ultimately, the hope is that Lopez does not have any stint on the injured list. But if he does – it would be a devastating blow to the team’s playoff hopes.
Stay tuned to Braves on SI for updates regarding him and all things Braves.