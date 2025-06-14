Spencer Strider Has Breakthrough Outing as Braves Take Another Series
Spencer Strider had his long-anticipated breakthrough game on Saturday as the Atlanta Braves took down the Colorado Rockies 4-1. He struck out 13 batters across six scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and a walk.
Strider brought his ERA back down to 4.35 with the scoreless out and picked up his first win on the 2025 campaign. He came into the game 0-5.
Braves pitchers struck out 19 Rockies batters in the game. Rafael Montero struck out the side in the seventh inning for a total of four punchouts across two innings of work. Dylan Lee struck out one to close out the game. The three combined for a new franchise record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game.
The Braves have won their third game in a row and their fourth in their last five games. They also took their second consecutive series after losing their previous six. Regardless of the opponents during this stretch, at least they're pulling themselves out of rock bottom.
Strider and the rest of the staff got the run support. Matt Olson opened scoring with an RBI single in the first inning. Ronald Acuña Jr. blasted a two-run shot to left field in the top of the second and Austin Riley drove in the final run of the game on an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. The Braves went 3-for-8 with runners in scoring position. It's a modest follow-up to their 12-run night, including 11 unanswered runs in the late innings, on Friday.
If anything, games like these provide a nice confidence booster. They aren't totally doomed and it helps get them going ahead of a bigger matchup against the Mets during the week. Getting a sweep would be a good boost, but picking up the series win against the worst team baseball avoid yet another crushing blow to the morale.
The Braves have a chance to pick up that aforementioned sweep on Sunday afternoon. Chris Sale will be on the mound, going toe to toe with Austin Gomber, who is slated to make his season debut.