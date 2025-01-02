Vegas Likes Braves SP Chris Sale's Chances at Another Cy Young Award
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale dominated both on the mound and in the storylines last season.
After looking like his career was just about over, he was acquired by the Braves just over one year ago and had a surprise career year. His comeback season didn’t just earn him NL Comeback Player of the Year and NL Triple Crown honors, he won his first Cy Young Award.
This season was so unexpected that BetMGM gave him 30-to-1 odds to take home the Cy Young. His stock has surged since then and now Vegas likes his chances of winning another are some of the best. BetMGM gave him +500 odds to win his second Cy Young Award.
He has the second-best odds, trailing his fellow Cy Young finalists Paul Skenes and Zach Wheeler who were both given +400 odds.
They’re playing it safe to start the year. However, they acknowledged that things can change rapidly from year to year. Their example to how involved another Braves pitcher, Spencer Strider. He was given +425 odds to win after finishing fourth in the 2023 voting.
For those who need a refresher, he made two starts last season and hasn’t pitched since. He won’t even be ready for Opening Day. One favorite went down quickly and a long-shot, former multi-time finalist rose to the top.
So, it's very unpredictable. Sale didn't even make it to the end of the season. He had back spasms and missed his final regular-season start along with the Wild Card series. Had that happened sooner, he would have missed out on the award. The timing was everything. It will be the same way next season.
In 29 starts in 2024, Chris Sale went 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA, 225 strikeouts, a 1.01 WHIP, a 174 ERA+, a 2.09 FIP and a 6.2 WAR.
He was also ready a member of an elite group of Braves pitchers to win the Cy Young. He’s the fifth to ever win the award along with Greg Maddux (1993, 1994, 1995), Warren Spahn (1957), Tom Glavine (1991 & 1998) and John Smoltz (1996).
If he wins another he would be just one of three Braves pitchers all time to do so.
Bonus fact: Sale is one of two Braves pitchers to win a Cy Young at 35 years or older. Milwaukee Braves star pitcher Warren Spahn won the second-ever NL Cy Young Award at 36 years old. It was his only time winning the award. So, if Sale wins another, he would establish his own category in Braves history.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.