Where To Watch, Probable Starters for Atlanta Braves-Cincinnati Reds Series
The Atlanta Braves hit the road to face the Cincinnati Reds for a three-game series. Right here is your one-stop shop for finding out where to watch the games and who will be on the bump for the Braves and Reds.
Consider this your TV guide for between now and Thursday.
Let’s dive in.
Where to watch each game along with the time of first pitch:
- Tuesday, Sept. 17, Bally Sports South, 6:40 p.m. EDT
- Wednesday, Sept. 18, Bally Sports South, 6:40 p.m. EDT
- Thursday, Sept. 19, Bally Sports South, 1:10 p.m. EDT
Not much to keep track of during the week. Same Bally channel for all three games with a day game in the series finale.
If you’re out of market, you can also watch on MLB TV. Thursday’s game is the free game of the day as well - aka for those who have a free MLB account but don’t have MLB TV.
Probable starting pitchers:
- Tuesday, Sept. 17: ATL Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.79 ERA) vs CIN Brandon Williamson (0-0, 2.08 ERA)
- Wednesday, Sept. 18: ATL Spencer Schwellenbach (6-7, 3.79 ERA) vs CIN Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.73 ERA)
- Thursday, Sept. 19: ATL Chris Sale (17-3, 2.35 ERA) vs CIN Julian Aguiar (2-0, 4.88 ERA)
The Braves roll with two rookies and one Cy Young contender for this series.
Grant Holmes will fill in for Reynaldo Lopez, who is currently on the 15-Day Injured List with right shoulder inflammation. The rookie arm has made four starts in the effort to aid an injured at times Braves rotation. His most recent start game on Aug. 14, pitching seven innings of two-run ball en route to his first career win.
Spencer Schwellench continues his stellar rookie campaign. Since July 27, he has found a nice groove, pitching to a 2.89 ERA in nine starts over that span.
Chris Sale is the frontrunner for the Cy Young and is on track to finish as the National League pitching Triple Crown winner. He would be the first to win it since Clayton Kershaw in 2011.
Meanwhile, Brandon Williamson has been a nice September call-up for the Reds. He’s held hitters to a .159 opponent’s average and has a 0.77 WHIP in 13 innings pitched.
Since coming over to the Reds from Milwaukee at the Trade Deadline, Jakob Junis has a 3.00 ERA across 12 appearances in three starts.
Julian Aguiar is coming off arguably his best MLB start yet. The rookie pitcher went 6 2/3 innings allowing three runs.