Where to Watch, Probable Pitchers for Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets Doubleheader
The Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets for a doubleheader that will decide the postseason fates of both teams.
Right here is your one-stop shop for finding out where to watch the games and who will be on the bump for the Braves.
Think of it as your TV Guide for the day.
Let's dive in.
Where to watch along with first pitch time:
- Game 1: ESPN 2/Bally Sports South, first pitch 1:10 p.m. EDT
- Game 2: ESPN 2/Bally Sports South, first pitch about 40 minutes after the final out of Game 1
The doubleheader will be nationally televised, as reported by ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan. However, the Atlanta Braves website indicated, along with the Bally Sports TV guide, that the game will also be on the regional sports network.
Probable starting pitchers:
- Game 1: TBD vs Spencer Schwellenbach
- Game 2: TBD vs TBD
The rookie phenom Spencer Schwellenbach will take on the Mets once again. Last week, he pitched the first game of the three-game series, the only one not rained out, en route to a Braves 5-1 win. In two starts against the Mets this season, he has allowed just one earned run in 14 innings pitched (0.64 ERA).
The rest of the pitching staff is currently to be determined. The Atlanta Braves' choice for Game 2 will depend on the outcome of Game 1.
Chris Sale is reportedly scheduled to pitch the second game if the Braves lose the first game. They would be turning to their top pitcher for an elimination game. If the Braves win the first game to clinch a playoff spot, The recently dubbed 2024 Brave of the Year would start the first Wild Card game on Tuesday instead.
Sale is the Cy Young front-runner and would officially have the National League Triple Crown after Monday's games - should he not completelty ruin his 2.38 ERA at the goal line.
Should the Braves win the first game, a likely starter for the second game would be rookie right-hander Grant Holmes.