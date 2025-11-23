Braves Re-Sign Right-Handed Reliever to One-Year Contract

The Atlanta Braves lock down another member of the bullpen. They announced that they had re-signed right-hander Joel Payamps to a one-year, $2.25 million contract.

Payamps was initially picked up by the Braves off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. Since the end of the season, they have outrighted him, seen him elect free agency, and now, they have re-signed him to a Major League deal.

He comes on a cheap contract, but the Braves are also going to be banking on him rebounding to reach a level of performance he has had in previous seasons. In 30 appearances last year, he had a 6.84 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP in 26 1/3 innings pitched.

Two of those appearances were with the Braves. He allowed an earned run in 2 2/3 innings pitched. The sample size is way too small to assess if working with their pitching staff changed anything.

However, he has a stronger track record than what we saw in 2025. In his previous four seasons, he had a 3.02 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP. If the Braves get that performance out of him, then it’s a solid chess move. However, bounce-backs are a big if. If all else, it came at a lower cost for them.

It provides somewhat of an insurance move after the Braves opted to let go of other relievers over the last couple of weeks. Pierce Johnson and Tyler Kinley saw their club options declined. Both could be re-signed as well. However, that hasn’t happened yet. There are no guarantees.

Despite starting pitching and shortstop being the top priorities this offseason, they haven’t been afraid to acquire options for the bullpen. They re-signed Raisel Iglesias on Wednesday night and acquired left-hander Ryan Roslin in a trade from the Rockies earlier in the day.

Other pitchers have been brought on via a minor-league deal and picked up a couple more off waivers. They’ve also retained some arms by tendering them.

Along with the addition of pitching depth, they made the move to acquire a utility player, Mauricio Dubon, in exchange for Nick Allen. He could potentially be the starting shortstop depending on how the offseason shakes out.

The moves continue to come in. Some will be splashes. Others will be small ones. All are piece to the puzzle the Braves are trying to solve for the upcoming season.

