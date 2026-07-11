Atlanta Braves 2026 MLB Draft Tracker

Draft day has arrived, and the Atlanta Braves have the task of selecting the latest talent who could impact their future. They come in with the ninth overall pick and a bonus pick at 26th overall.

The extra first-round pick was awarded to the team after Drake Baldwin won the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

Last yeat, Tate Southesine was taken by the Braves in the first round, as part of a heavy emphasis on taking position-player talent early. Their 2024 first-round pick, Cam Caminiti, is their top prospect.

Follow along with who is coming off the board and heading for Atlanta. The draft starts at 1 p.m. EDT, and day one will see picks taken in the first four rounds. The fifth through 20th rounds will be taken the following day, starting at 11:30 a.m EDT.

Braves Draft Tracker

Day 1, July 11:

First Round: Round in progress

Second Round:

Third Round:

Fourth Round:

Days 2, July 12:

Fifth Round:

Sixth Round:

Seventh Round:

Eighth Round:

Ninth Round:

10th Round:

11th Round:

12th Round:

13th Round:

14th Round:

15th Round:

16th Round:

17th Round:

18th Round:

19th Round:

20th Round:

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