Brave Shuffle Rotation for Upcoming Phillies Series

The Atlanta Braves opt to shuffle the rotation around for the upcoming series against the Phillies. Chris Sale had his start pushed back from Friday to Sunday. Grant Holmes will now be on the bump for the series opener. Bryce Elder was penciled in for Saturday.

Martín Pérez is scheduled to start on Thursday. His start was also moved earlier in the day. Knowing all the previous ailments that the starting rotation has, it's understandable that they're making the moves that they are to keep them fresh and effective, particularly Sale with his extensive history.

Ahead of this series of moves, the Braves had already opted to give the rotation somewhat of a reset. They called up right-hander Didier Fuentes to start on Wednesday. He had been scratched from his start on Sunday for Gwinnett to keep him available.

Sale last pitched on April 18. He's fine. The Braves try to manage his workload from time to time by giving him extra rest days. He's still going to pitch against the Phillies, and now his schedule should line up with when the Braves head to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers the weekend of May 8.

Holmes last pitched on April 19. He pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowed two runs in what resulted in a Braves' 4-2 win over the Phillies. He threw 81 pitches in his last outing, and the most he has thrown this year in a start was 99. Despite the move to add Fuentes, he will pitch on regular rest.

Elder will also pitch on regular rest. He last pitched on Monday. He gave the Braves nearly seven innings despite allowing four runs, three of which were earned.

Eventually, more help will be on the way. Spencer Strider had a strong rehab start on Tuesday night. He will likely get at least one more before returning to the team.

The Braves look to get back on track after a 11-4 loss to the Nationals Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. EDT.