How to Watch, Probable Starters for Braves vs Nationals Series

The Atlanta Braves have the wind in their sails, coming off a sweep of the Phillies, as they head to Washington to play the Nationals. It'll be their latest four-game series on the road, and the first time they're playing this division rival in 2026.

Now, it's time to make sure you're in the loop on how to tune in and who will be on the bump of the Braves. Everything will be broken down by date and time. Some background information will be provided for good measure. All times are in Eastern Daylight Time.

How to Watch the Braves

All four games are on BravesVision for this series. No need to break it down beyond that. To see first pitch time, refer to the probable starting pitchers list below.

BravesVision is available on Spectrum (check local listings), Xfinity (ch.1254), DirecTV (645), U-Verse (1730), Fubo and a variety of smaller cable companies across the Braves TV market.

It’s still not available on live streaming options such as YouTube TV or Hulu. For those who don't have BravesVision through their TV provider, Braves.tv is a streaming option with no blackouts. If you're out of market, regular MLB.tv will get you the game.

Probable Starting Pitchers

- Monday, April 20, 6:45 p.m.: Bryce Elder (2-1, 0.77) vs Jake Irvin (1-2, 6.16 ERA)

- Tuesday, April 21, 6:45 p.m.: Reynaldo López (1-0, 2.18) vs Foster Griffin (2-0, 3.05 ERA)

- Wednesday, April 22, 6:45 p.m.: Martín Pérez (1-1, 2.21) vs Zack Littell (0-2, 7.11 ERA)

- Thursday, April 23, 1:05 p.m.: Chris Sale (4-1, 2.79) vs Cade Cavalli (0-1, 4.12 ERA)

Bryce Elder will get the start ahead of Reynaldo López in the rotation this time around. It'll give him an extra day, which is a safe call with his injury history.

No need to do the roster dance with Martín Pérez this time around. Another roster move will probably come about. The Braves have one off day between now and May 7. For now, the moves are not at his expense.

For those wondering about Didier Fuentes, who was scratched from his start on Sunday, there is currently no further updates. He's eligible to be recalled, but if he will be is left to be determined. He would be the top candidate to come give the rest of the rotation and extra day of rest.

There is still the possibility that they moved his latest start in Triple-A back to keep him fresh. Spencer Strider will start for Gwinnett on Tuesday, so he's probably not seeing action then. We'll have to wait and see what the Braves opt to do.

Chris Sale should make history again on Thursday. When he picks up his third strikeout of the game, he will pass Chuck Finley (2,610) on the all-time list.

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