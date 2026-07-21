Braves Activate Mike Yastrzemski, Bad News For Hurston Waldrep

The Atlanta Braves get another bat back in the fray, but they're going to be without another pitcher for a time. The team announced on Tuesday that Mike Yastrzemski has been reinstated from the injured list. As a corresponding move, Kyle Farmer has been released.

Yastrzemski had been on the 10-day injured list with left arm inflammation. He was on the injured list for the minimum stay, which was considered likely by manager Walt Weiss over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Hurston Waldrep has been placed on the minor league 7-day injured list. The exact reason is currently unknown. The specifics will likely be disclosed by Weiss when he addresses the media on Tuesday.

The right-hander exited Sunday's game after just three innings and 36 pitches. Weiss said Waldrep's arm wasn't feeling right. He had elbow surgery back in February to remove loose bodies.

For now, they can be relieved that their left fielder is back while their right-hander deals with another injury. Fortunately for the Braves, left-hander Martín Pérez is supposed to be off the injured list soon. A rotation spot on Wednesday was left open. The expectation is that he pitches that day.

With the decision to release Farmer, it also meant that outfielder Brewer Hicklen sticks around a little longer. The success he experienced in Triple-A has carried over for the first three games he's seen action in since being called up. He's 5-for-11 (.454) with three doubles, two RBIs and two walks.

Once Ronald Acuña Jr., who is rehabbing with Triple-A Gwinnett at the time of this article's publication, returns, Hicklen is a candidate to be optioned to make room on the roster.

McCutchen Heading to Triple-A

The expected move that Andrew McCutchen would make to Triple-A Gwinnett was confirmed via the Stripers' transaction log on Tuesday as well.

He signed with the Braves on July 3 and was immediately assigned to the FCL Braves in North Port to ramp up. Down at the complex, he went 1-for-10 with four walks. Not much happened when he batted the ball in play, apart from a double, but he posted an on-base percentage of .357.

McCutchen will get to play ball alongside fellow veteran Carlos Santana, who joined Gwinnett on July 7.

Whether or not he sees action in a Braves uniform is unknown. At the very least, he can serve as a veteran presence for younger players, which brings just as much value.

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