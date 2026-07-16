Homestretch to the Trade Deadline: What Impacts Braves' Options?

The All-Star Game is behind us, which means the big topic is the trade deadline. The Atlanta Braves are expected to be buyers and will make a push for the World Series.

Some things remain out of their control. Options will be out there, but who those options will be still has to play out. There will also be internal factors to consider.

Let's take a look at what could impact the Braves' deadline, including what's happening around Major League Baseball. One note: Who the Braves may have to give up won't be included. That's being saved to be its own topic.

What the Next Few Weeks Will Decide

With the deadline not coming until Aug. 3 at 6 p.m., the Braves, along with nearly every team in baseball, will have some more time to decide if they'll buy, sell or stay put.

Of course, the Braves are buyers, but for them specifically, it'll be deciding how they buy. Meanwhile, there are several teams mathematically in contention. Some will have to decide if making a push a realistic decision.

This is a bigger question over in the American League, where the postseason is wide open, but there are few genuinely good teams. There are teams nearly 10 games under .500 that are only a handful of games back. Whereas in the National League, if you're not at least hovering around .500, you're out of it.

Some AL teams may take the open window and go for it. Others may just take the opportunity to add assets for the future.

What Braves Need to Add (Right Now)

We all know the big need. It's talked about essentially everywhere. It's starting pitching. Regardless of how the next couple of weeks go down, if they don't add here, the deadline is a failure. They've had too many things go wrong not to add at least one impact starting pitcher.

Other additions can be dependent on other factors. The health of Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mike Yastrzemski could mean they add an outfield bat. One that can match up well with lefties would be ideal.

If Jim Jarvis can platoon well with Mauricio Dubón and Jorge Mateo at shortstop, that adds flexibility at that position. How Ha-Seong Kim looks when he returns (again) will help impact decision-making.

Shortstop is a position that should be addressed if possible, but they more options to play with at this position ahead of the deadline.

What Will Impact Available Options?

Teams who are realistic.

Right now, the Astros want to be buyers. The Red Sox have won nine in a row, and now they may want to make a push. There are teams like the Giants, Royals and Twins that will likely sell but want to retain certain pieces.

Reports say the Mariners could be willing to trade one of their starting pitchers.

Then, you have teams like the Angels that just don't do anything.

Some teams just won't be, and shouldn't be buyers, like the Marlins, Pirates and White Sox. This is the year for these teams to make statements. Just because Paul Skenes overheard someone call him a future Yankee doesn't mean he's going anywhere soon.

Some teams might need a wake up call before Aug. 3 before they begin talks. Others will simply make the mistake of standing pat or buying, and the Braves won't get to see them out.

Who Would Make Sense if Available?

Obviously, Tarik Skubal is the crown jewel of the deadline. If the Braves get him, then everything changes.

However, they have to keep tabs on other options. Sonny Gray would make sense, but the Red Sox may not sell. Robbie Ray continues to look solid and can pitch deep into games. The Giants have every incentive to move him, and he would be a fit for what the Braves need.

There are pitchers on the Royals who would make sense, but they don't seem interested in moving them.

Joe Ryan would be a great fit, but he's a major wait and see. The Twins are tied for a playoff spot right now.

In a perfect world, the Braves add two starters, but that's unlikely.

Recent buzz is starting to surround Giants outfielder Jung-Hoo Lee. He would be an every day option and hits well against both rightes and lefties. However, he's never played left field in the majors. Would be curious that's a dealbreaker should the Braves be interested.

One outfielder who has recently gained some notoriety is Spencer Steer. I don't necessarily see the Braves getting him, but he would be a great add. He's destructive against lefties, and he comes with a couple years of control.

If they don't overpay, Jo Adell is another great bat for facing lefties. But as said before, the Angels have to be willing to move somebody.

Byron Buxton and Mike Trout can be filed under those you would love to have, but you'll only get them if you use force trades on MLB The Show.

For shortstop, since the Astros want to be buyers, Jeremy Peña seems off the table.

Sure, CJ Abrams will be out there, and the Nationals have their options in the system to fill his place. If the Braves can get him, that's a franchise piece. However, he's like Skubal, where you'll have to beat out some other contenders. The Nationals may also go for it.

Ideally, this painted a picture of how complex this deadline is going to be. There are so many unknowns that could prevent the Braves from even attempting to land certain impact options.

Get ready for the remainder of the painful waiting game. There is a chance you're unsatified regardless of what they do, but it'll be a slog trying to find out.

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