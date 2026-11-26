Another depth piece has joined the Atlanta Braves system. According to the team's transaction page, they have signed 30-year-old outfielder Michael Helman to a minor league contract.

He was officially signed as of Wednesday, and he was assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

It can be presumed he'll be invited to spring training.

Originally drafted by the Minnesota Twins - he also made his major league debut with the team - Helman has spent the last two seasons in the Texas Rangers organization.

In 2025, he showed some promise at the plate, batting .232 with a .745 OPS, five home runs and 20 RBIs across 38 games. However, he spent much of 2026 battling injuries, including a right finger fracture.

Standout Stats for Helman

Helman's splits are somewhat peculiar. When specifically looking at how he stacks up against left-handers and right-handers in his career, he's better against the latter (.741 OPS vs. .663 OPS). However, when it comes to starting pitchers, it completely flips.

Against left-handed starters, he has a .734 OPS compared to a .678 OPS against right-handed starters. Due to the small sample size of155 plate appearances, these splits will likely come into equilibrium over time. On the off chance these splits were to hold up, he could be sent to the plate depending on the matchup.

His primary position is centerfield, but he has some experience at other positions. He's played the other outfield corners as well as a handful of games at shortstop and third base.

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