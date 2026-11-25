The Atlanta Braves add another arm to the system for next season. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, left-hander Charlie Barnes has signed a minor-league deal with the team, and he's been invited to spring training.

Charlie Barnes, LHP, agrees to minors deal with Braves. MLB spring invite — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 25, 2026

This deal has not been made official by the Braves.

This is unlikely, but Barnes could be a starting pitching option the Braves could turn to next season. A lot would have to happen first, but it's worth noting that in his career, whether it be at the professional level or in college with Clemson, he's been a starting pitcher.

What Barnes Brings to the Braves

Ninety-six of his 107 minor league appearances are starts, as were eight of his 14 major league appearances. He was a starting pitcher for all 94 appearances for the Lotte Giants of the KBO League.

In the minor leagues, he has a 3.84 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP. Over in South Korea, he had a 3.58 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP.

Last season, he had a slider with a 35.3% whiff rate and a changeup with a 22.2% whiff rate. Other pitches were in the single digits for whiff rate. Even in that case, his fastball was considered average.

He had a groundball rate of 46.9%, puts him at above average in that metric.

Assuming there is a spring training where he can build his case, perhaps he could be on the radar. However, the safe assumption is that he'll go to the minor leagues and provide depth in the system above all else.

Martín Pérez may have emerged as a rotation option after being signed to a minor league contract last season, but he's a long-time major leaguer. He had more than 300 MLB games under his belt before 2026. One example doesn't mean it can happen for the other.

That being said, knowing this team's injury history, especially for the rotation, anybody who can be an option to turn to matters. The odds that you see an option such as Barnes starting for the Braves aren't high, but he'll be on the list of options to turn to if someone gets injured or a young arm isn't ready.

At the same time, the Braves still need to lock down a major league option for the rotation, whether it's in free agency or in a trade. This type of depth on minor-league deals is in case of emergencies. It doesn't replace other upgrades.

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