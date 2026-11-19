The Atlanta Braves retained a usual member of their position player depth.

According to their transaction page, Luke Williams is back with the team on a minor-league deal. It can be presumed he'll be invited to spring training. The contract was signed on Monday, and he's been assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

He'll join the recently signed position players Vidal Bruján and Tyler Freeman in being bound for Triple-A.

Like the others, a perk of being on a minor league deal is that his upcoming season will go on without being interupted by the incoming lockout. The minor league season is expected to go as planned.

In June 2023, the Braves claimed Williams off waivers from the Dodgers, and he's effectively been with the organization ever since. He's been designated for assignment and elected free agency, but he's ultimately re-signed with the organization each time.

The Braves Know What They Have with Williams

In 82 games with the big-league team, he's batted .151 with a .430 OPS, nine RBIs and 11 stolen bases. He's mainly served as a late-game defensive replacement or as a pinch runner.

While he spend a good chunk of the 2025 season with Atlanta, he was mainly with Gwinnett in 2026. He played 103 games for the team, serving as a utility glove. He saw most of his action at third base and in left field.

The majority of his time with the Braves has seen him play in the middle infield, with some action in the outfield and at third base.

The Braves know what they have with him. He ensures that some defense and speed are available, and they want to keep him around.

With the departure of Eli White and Jorge Mateo around the deadline, and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. being a free agent, having his speed is of increased importance. Brewer Hicklen is another key depth piece who provides speed.

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