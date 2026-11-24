Another former member of the 2026 Atlanta Braves is heading abroad. Jose Suarez has signed with the Doosan Bears of the KBO League (South Korea).

According to MLB insider Ari Alexander, he has inked a one-year, $1 million contract.

Suarez was part of the Braves on and off during the 2025 and 2026 seasons. During the latter season, he was originally picked to be a starter the first time through the rotation in March. However, the spot went to Martín Pérez the next time through, and - after re-selecting Pérez back to the major league roster - the rest is history.

Suarez was a long reliever for the Braves until he was designated for assignment on May 1, being claimed by the Seattle Mariners a couple of days later.

Following his time with the Braves, he made appearances with two teams, the afformentioned Mariners and The Athletics. In 45 total appearances in 2026, he pitched to a 5.87 ERA, a 1.61 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

A Roller-Coaster Tenure with the Braves

He originally joined the organization ahead of the 2025 season in a trade that sent World Series hero Ian Anderson to the Los Angeles Angels. A month later, they'd have both arms in the system.

After making a handful of appearances for the team, he was designated for assignment and outrighted to Triple-A to make room for reliever Scott Blewett, who was eventually designated for assignment in his own right.

Suarez's top moment with the Braves came during the top half of a doubleheader in Washington in on Sept. 16, 2025. He pitched seen innings of two-run ball, helping the Braves win 6-3. They won both ends of the doubleheader.

Rowdy Tellez is another member of the 2026 Braves who opted to go abroad for next season. He signed with the Rakuten Golden Eagles in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball. The move was announced last week.

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