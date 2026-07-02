Braves Bring Up Jim Jarvis to Boost Lineup, DFA Veteran Bat

The Atlanta Braves made a move to try to bring an extra boost to the lineup and the infield. They announced Thursday morning that they recalled infielder Jim Jarvis. Rowdy Tellez was designated for assignment.

According to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, Jarvis will be in the starting lineup for Thursday night's series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Jarvis gets his second call up to the major leagues this season. He had five at-bats over two games in early May and picked up a base hit along the way. With the rate he gets on base in Triple-A, it felt inevitable that he would be back this season.

He's reached base in 69 of 76 Triple-A games (90.78%) this season. After going 2-for-5 on Wednesday night, he's batting .316 with a .867 OPS, six home runs, 32 RBIs and 32 stolen bases.

Jarvis set a team record of four stolen bases in a game by a single player. This contributed to setting a team record of 10 bases swiped in a game.

His breakout 2026 season has earned him the honor of being a top prospect. He is ranked No. 29 in the team's system after being unranked.

When he's gotten on base, he's been taking full advantage of it. We'll if a longer-term stint in the majors can see any of this success translate.

Along with a solid eye at the plate, he brings solid defense as well, which was on display in spring training and during his first call-up.

Tellez is off the active and 40-man rosters after seven games played and about three weeks up in the major leagues. He batted .200 with a .773 OPS, one home run and four RBIs. He primarly came off the bench.

The Braves take on Cardinals on Thursday for a 7:15 p.m. first pitch.

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