Rising Infielder Prospect Cracks Braves Top-30 Prospect List

A rising shortstop in the Atlanta Braves' system has gained the status of a top prospect. According to MLB.com, Jim Jarvis has cracked the top 30, coming in at No. 29.

Despite the tear he has been on this season, it took some time for him to find his way here. But as rankings to their usual mid-season shuffle, he got the recognition.

Jarvis has caught attention this season for his high rate of getting on base. He's posting a .402 on-base percentage this season, and it seems like every game he gets on base at least once. That comment is only semi-hyperbolic.

On Wednesday night, he reached base twice to extend his on-base streak to 15 games. It's his second-longest on-base streak this season. He opened the season by reaching base in 24 consecutive games.

Overall, he's reached base in 63 of 70 games, accounting for an absurd 90% of his games played.

For much of his professional career, the defense and baserunning skills have been his highlights. His scouting report labels him as somone who can bring high-caliber defense to shortstop, third base and second base. He has the makings of being a utility man in the infield.

As for the baserunning, he isn't noted for his speed, but his baserunning IQ has made him a solid base-stealer. He's stolen 74 bases on 97 attempts (76.2%). Earlier in the season, he helped lead the team to a record-setting night for the most in a game. He swiped four in a game, while the team stole 10 in total.

However, even now, the scouting report isn't very favorable of his hitting.

"He's never going to have much impact at the plate, though he was showing some ability to hit the ball harder with Gwinnett prior to his first call up," his prospect report on MLB.com indicates.

Granted, they acknowledged his high contact and low strikeout rate, but that isn't quite the opposite of a raving review. For now, the numbers showing him defying the expectations of him.

He comes with high batting averaging on balls in play (BABIP) of .361. That would arguably be unsustainable. That being said, he's carried a solid BABIP for a sustained time now, even beyond this season.

The lowest his BABIP has been since coming over to the Braves organziation at last year's trade deadline was .355 with Double-A Columbus. Plate discipline has likely played a role in being able to sustain it.

However, there is one obvious major test left, and that's how he does long-term in the major leagues. He had five at-bats and picked up his first big league hit. It's a sample size that doesn't indicate anything yet.

What we know for now is that his standing continues to grow in Triple-A. The Braves long-term outlook at shortstop is still unclear. Jarvis still has a chance to step in get his chance to battle for the stop.

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