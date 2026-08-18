Big Night From Former Braves Shortstop Intensifies Position Debate

It took one solid night from infielder Jorge Mateo to throw some fuel on the fire of the shortstop debate in Atlanta. Recently released by the Atlanta Braves, he belted a two-run home run in a back-and-forth Rays win over the Orioles on Monday.

Meanwhile, during a rain-affected night, the Braves lost to the Twins in Minnesota, 4-2, and their shortstop, Jim Jarvis, went 0-for-3. Ha-Seong Kim is still virtually nowhere to be found.

Mateo wasn't necessarily a saving grace for the team in the final couple of months that he was on the team. As a matter of fact, he wasn't looking much better. That home run was actually his first since May 31.

So, this isn't going to be a case for having kept Mateo. If he wasn't doing well here, and then he wakes up after having to sign with another team mid-season, that's how it is. There were no guarantees that home run would come in a Braves uniform. That's not how baseball works.

This is merely an opportunity to discuss the issues on the Braves.

When the shortstops in Atlanta are struggling and he looks remotely good down in St. Petersburg, Fla., it leads to an awkward look. There is no denying that. You can't help the feeling of, Sure, of course that happened.

It just led to a frustrating reminder that two players who could have ideally solved the dilemma at the position haven't in the long-term.

Since the trade deadline, Ha-Seong Kim has had three plate appearances. Of the four games he's played in, one had him in the starting lineup, and the only time he's been on base was when he was used as a pinch runner.

He's the big free-agent signing from the offseason. The Braves may not want to be the ones who cut their losses. That's very understandable. It's also understandable that it's frustrating that someone else had to be designated for assignment and then released to keep him around but not play him.

If he were playing every day for a bit after coming back up from his rehab assignment, having him around would at least make more sense. There would have been a genuine attempt to see if he could turn the corner with consistent reps. That hasn't been the case.

Manager Walt Weiss stuck with Jim Jarvis. He delivered on what was promised early. Lately, he's struggled too. In August, the prospect shortstop is batting .091 with a .209 OPS, no extra-base hits and an RBI.

He might need some more time in Triple-A to get some things ironed out. That's not bad thing. The potential is clearly there.

There is at least a solution that is part time. Mauricio Dubón was brought over from the Astros as an answer to shortstop. He was the starting shortstop to start the season. However, he's mainly been an outfielder since May. His games played in the outfield has now doubled his games played at shortstop.

Matchups played a role in that. It hasn't helped that Ronald Acuña Jr. is seeing more time as a DH, too. It's the right move to protect his health, but this decision, in turn, requires another outfielder.

So, maybe the teams hands are little tied, but getting Dubón back to shortstop is must sooner rather than later. It require optioning Jarvis and calling up another outfielder.

Brewer Hicklen is still succeeding as an everyday outfielder in Gwinnett. While he's mainly helpful against righties, Jarvis is too. It shifts the matchup to the outfield and opens up shortstop for Dubón.

We'll see if the Braves actually make the move in time. The debate regained some heat, but a Jorge Mateo home run won't be the deciding factor. It never would be. It's just the optics for those on the outside.

That doesn't mean there aren't solutions in a post-Mateo season. The execution of one of those solutions just has to happen at some point.

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