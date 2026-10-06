Braves Change Game 3 Lineup Due to Acuña Ailment

The Atlanta Braves have had to tweak the lineup ahead of first pitch of Game 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ronald Acuña Jr. has been moved from right field to the designated hitter spot. According to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, it's due to a knee soreness that he sustained on a slide in Game 2.

It's unknown why he was originally in the lineup as a right fielder despite the knee soreness, and what came about that changed the plan after the original lineup was submitted.

Acuna's knee has been sore since he slid during Sunday's game. So, they will use him at DH tonight. Lane Thomas will now be in right and Sean Murphy is no longer in the lineup. https://t.co/koRd2fgwDU — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) October 6, 2026

Lane Thomas will take over in right field, and Sean Murphy, who was originally the DH, will be out of the lineup.

The Braves have been managing Acuña's health for months now. He's been dealt two hamstring strains, and now he has the knee soreness. Clearly, they're fine with him running the bases and turning the jets on in those situations.

However, there appears to be no reason to put on the added pressure of having to play a corner outfield position.

If more is learned on the matter, it will be added to this story at a later time.

The series is tied 1-1 between the Braves and Dodgers. First pitch is set for 6:08 p.m. with the winner set to take a commanding lead in the series.

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