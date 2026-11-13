Full-Circle Moment Arrives for Returning Braves Reliever Evan Phillips

Baseball life has officially come full circle for Evan Phillips. He’s back with the team that he came up through the minor leagues with and made his Major League debut with on July 3, 2018.

For regular life, there’s more continuity. For him and his wife, Atlanta is home. This is where the offseason is for them. It simply extends to the regular season.

Beyond that, he spent much of his formative years in North Carolina, giving him a close look at the Atlanta Braves’ fanbase, even if he personally grew up a Baltimore Orioles fan.

“Everybody and their brother was all big Braves fans,” Phillips said to the media on Friday. “So I was certainly immersed in Braves Country from a young age. That kind of regional baseball team was certainly all I knew best.”

That time with the big league team he knew well was very short the first time around. He saw four games with Atlanta before being coincidentally traded to his childhood team.

When Kevin Gausman and Darren O’Day arrived in Atlanta, part of that required sending off Phillips.

Since then, he’s moved around more. He played a game for the Rays, then truly established himself with the Dodgers. But little of the movement was of his own accord. He had been traded and claimed off waivers. He was a minor league free agent, giving him somewhat of a choice in a next step back in 2021.

Come this winter, Phillips got what he called his first real crack at free agency.

“When we first moved there, we talked about how crazy it would be to be back, but that’s never something you really explore or think about,” Phillips said. “But you know, heading into free agency, her and I kind of looked at each other when the season ended and said, Hey, I wonder what might come our way.”

What came their way was a call from his former general manager and president of baseball operations, Alex Anthopoulos.

There wasn’t a timeline, but the process moved quickly regardless. He leaned on his agent, Steve Canter of Pro Edge Sports, to navigate the endeavor, and it led to a landing spot on a three-year, $35 million contract not even two weeks after the start of free agency.

“We talked about what might be on the table for us across the league, what are our preferences and how does that fit into everything. Knowing all that, I certainly think that’s why it went as fast as it did,” he said.

While it’s been nearly a decade since he pitched for the team, he still has his connections back in Atlanta who would get to be part of the homecoming. It wasn’t just players. It was connections in places most wouldn’t think about.

“It’s hilarious just going back to being in Atlanta and having to go through the medical process. The athletic trainer that was escorting me around town was my old High-A and Triple-A athletic trainer. Nick Flynn. He’s just a guy that I’ve known since 2016, and then, you know, I talked to Alex Anthopoulos for a while. Once everything got settled, and the first thing he said is, Hey, I kind of wish I didn’t trade you.”

He came up with mainstays on the team, such as Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies. He was in the same draft class as the former.

"All of those little things made a big decision like this feel even easier," he said.

Not even six weeks ago, Phillips was in the opposite dugout at Truist Park. Next time, he’ll be in the home clubhouse once again.

It’s unclear at this time what his exact role will be, but Phillips made it clear that he’ll be ready for whatever role comes his way, whether it be on the mound or elsewhere in baseball activities.

“It really feels like I’m gonna just fit in really well with those guys, and hopefully be someone that they can rely on in whatever role’s needed. Be a guy that can help bring along the younger group of relievers to make them key parts of what the Braves are going to try to do in the coming years. So, I certainly see myself just fitting in well, and you know, being back in a familiar place is really exciting.”

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