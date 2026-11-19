The catching market just got a lot thinner, and the Atlanta Braves happen to have a veteran catcher they could sell. Nov. 17 was the deadline for players to accept or decline qualifying offers, and one particular decision creates an interesting opportunity for Atlanta.

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers accepted the team's $23.15 million qualifying offer to return for the 2027 season. He reportedly turned down a multi-year contract in favor of the qualifying offer, but the exact details of the original deal are unknown.

So how does this affect Atlanta? Well, Jeffers was widely considered the top free agent catcher if he had elected to test the market. He chose to stay in Minnesota, and the resulting catcher class is noticeably weaker, now headlined by Tyler Stephenson and Carson Kelly. Because of the thin positional market, the Braves could see a swell in the trade market for veteran catcher Sean Murphy.

Drake Baldwin has taken the reins as Atlanta's everyday catcher and played All-Star caliber baseball in his first two seasons. Murphy has two years left on a six-year, $73 million extension he signed in December 2022, and he could definitely use a change of scenery after three consecutive injury-plagued, sub-.200 seasons.

He is 32 years old, but he showed flashes of his old self in August when he returned from a broken finger. He hit .291 in 15 rehab games with Gwinnett before returning to Atlanta on Aug. 4, where he continued to swing it to the tune of a .273 average with a pair of homers.

Murphy is still an elite defensive catcher who makes pitchers feel comfortable when he's behind the plate. With the catching market the way it is this offseason, he could still present as a desirable option both offensively and defensively if healthy.

Because of the money Murphy is still owed, trading for him would be more expensive for teams than signing Stephenson or Kelly, but he offers plus defense and two years of control. For teams that were hoping Jeffers would hit the market, Murphy provides an intriguing veteran alternative in 2027, and they could potentially still pursue Jeffers when he does become a free agent in 2028.

The Braves would still need to find a veteran backup catcher to provide insurance for Baldwin, but the return Atlanta could potentially get for Murphy while the demand is high outweighs that question mark for me. A potential name that comes to mind is free agent catcher James McCann. He's a 12-year MLB veteran who spent time in the Braves' minor league system in early 2025.

In 42 appearances in the minors, he hit .305 with six home runs and 32 RBIs before being released in July of that year. One day after his release, he signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the remainder of the season and hit .260 for the Major League club. McCann re-signed in Arizona for the 2026 season for a modest $2.75 million. To me, that's a very reasonable price tag to reunite with a familiar and respected face.

Teams like the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies have previously been linked to Murphy in trade talks, and they didn't get a ton of production out of that position a year ago. With Jeffers now off the table, clubs that need a catcher just lost their best free agent option, and Atlanta has a veteran it can afford to trade.

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