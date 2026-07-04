Braves Expected to Call Up JR Ritchie, Potential Injury on Staff

The Atlanta Braves could be set to make another adjustment to the rotation. JR Ritchie is expected to be scratched from his start down in Triple-A Gwinnett, per source. It is unclear if he will make a start for the Braves, but he is expected to be recalled.

Ritchie was recently optioned to Triple-A, but it hasn't been 15 days yet. In turn, that would indicate there has been an injury.

According to the MLB rules, if a player is "replacing a player who has been placed on the injured list, there is no minimum number of days for which the optioned player must remain in the Minors."

There is no upcoming doubleheader.

This would not be the first time that a pitcher was recalled this season sooner than 15 days after being optioned.

When Didier Fuentes was most recently called up from Triple-A, it was less than 15 days since he had been optioned. He was recalled five days after the Braves last optioned him, and he has been up in the majors ever since. That lined up with Dylan Lee being placed on the paternity list.

Like Fuentes, Ritchie could be an option out of the bullpen. Since he's stretched out, he could serve as a long reliever. The Braves have five starters, even with an injury. Walt Weiss has even recently spoken about how they were managing a bullpen that was down an arm.

As of now, Chris Sale, Martín Pérez and Reynaldo López are penciled in to start the remaining games of the series against the Mets. Bryce Elder is currently not scheduled to pitch, and his last appearance was June 27.

Hurston Waldrep was on the mound Thursday night for the series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals. There is no plan to option him to Triple-A at this time, even as the bullpen is short an arm.

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