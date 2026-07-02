Braves Determine Starter for Series Finale vs Cardinals

Everything went in the Atlanta Braves' favor from a pitching standpoint on Wednesday night. In turn, everything can go as intended for Thursday.

Manager Walt Weiss said that Hurston Waldrep will start the series finale vs the St. Louis Cardinals. It was between him and Grant Holmes, depending on whether Waldrep had been used out of the bullpen on Wednesday.

Weiss said it was to be determined if Holmes would follow Waldrep in relief.

"We got to figure that out," Weiss said. "All we know is that it'll be Waldrep tomorrow."

Reynaldo López gave the Braves five innings of one-run ball and stretched out to 69 pitches. Had he been run out earlier, Waldrep was expected to come in and cover innings.

Instead, the Braves are able to begin sorting out the latest version of the five-man rotation. As of now, it's Chris Sale, Bryce Elder, Reynaldo López, Martín Pérez and Hurston Waldrep.

Waldrep made his season debut out in San Diego last week. He pitched two scoreless innings, working around four walks and two hits while striking out three.

The most pitches he has thrown in a game this season, which came down in Triple-A, was 71. Depending on how efficient Waldrep is will likely help decide the plan for Holmes.

Should Waldrep be able to cover five innings the same way that López did, they may be able to just go to the bullpen as normal. Even then, it could be beneficial to have both come in and cover as many innings combined as possible.

It would help take some pressure off the bullpen and provide some valuable innings. We'll see what they determine to be the move.

The Braves beat the Cardinals Wednesday night 5-1 to tie the series. Thursday will serve as a rubber match with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

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