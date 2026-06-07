Braves Finalize Promotions for Two Prospects

A 2025 Atlanta Braves draft pick has quickly risen to the High-A level. The Rome Emperors announced that Briggs McKenzie would be joining their roster. Since making his professional debut a few weeks back, he’s been carving up hitters.

He began his season with three starts down at the complex, allowing one run over 11 1/3 innings pitched. The Braves moved him up to Single-A Augusta, and he gave the GreenJackets five scoreless innings, while striking out a season-high eight batters, allowing one hit and one walk.

It seems like the goal right now is to see if any level will provide him with some sort of challenge.

The 19-year-old lefty was selected in the fourth round out of high school in last year’s draft. The Braves handed out a hefty signing bonus relative to his slot value, $3 million. It was more than they had given any of the three picks they took higher in the draft.

At least out of the gate, he’s living up to the cost of putting pen to paper.

He brings a fastball, a curveball and a changeup to the table. The curveball is considered to already be a plus pitch, and the fastball is more effective early in games. Early on, it can hit 95, but it can lose much of its velocity as the game goes on.

Meanwhile, the changeup is considered to be good, but needs to garner some more consistency. We’ll see if he starts to check off those boxes as he sees time in Rome. Unless he continues to pitch out of his mind, he’ll probably be at this level for a time.

Baumann Officially in Triple-A

Right-handed pitching prospect Garrett Baumann is officially with Triple-A Gwinnett. Stripers’ radio and TV voice, Dave Lezotte, announced the move via social media Sunday morning.

The 21-year-old made 11 starts in Double-A Columbus, his first season pitching at that level. He finishes his stint with a 5.40 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP. Despite the numbers, they want the 6-foot-8 right-hander at the highest level of the minor leagues.

A similar decision was made with fellow prospect Owen Murphy. He didn’t have the best overall numbers, and they made the move. Since then, he’s found his way. Baumann is expected to do the same.

He has a large repertoire that contains a fastball, splitter, sinker, changeup and slider. The first pitch listed is considered the highlight, one that he has strong command of and sits between 96 and 97 mph. However, he’s considered to be searching for his true secondary pitches.

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