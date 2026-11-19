An Atlanta Braves free agent has found his destination for next season. The Rakuten Golden Eagles in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball have announced that they have signed Rowdy Tellez.

The tweet that announced the move profiles his background and includes a comment from Tellez. This comment was originally posted in Japanese and has been translated using the website DeepL for this report.

"I’m really excited to be joining the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles. I’m looking forward to playing in a way that helps the team win. I’ve heard that Japanese fans are not only very knowledgeable about baseball but also incredibly passionate. I can’t wait to play in front of all of you. Let’s go!"

The exact terms of the contract were not included in the announcement.

Tellez signed with the Braves ahead of last season via a minor league contract. He had gone unsigned until late in spring training, but got some playing time in representing Mexico in the World Baseball Classic.

He had 11 plate appearances with the big-league team in 2026, batting .200 with a .773 OPS, one home runs and four RBIs. In 102 Triple-A games, he batted .264 with an .822 OPS, 16 home runs and 67 RBIs.

During the postseason, he had four trips to the plate, and he reached base twice on a walk.

He'll head to Japan with nine major league seasons under his belt, with most of it split between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Going to Japan could give him the chance to get playing time in a high-level setting against some of the top talent in the world. If he can put on a strong enough performance, he could earn a better contract in the majors in the future.

However, he could end staying there for multiple years, too.

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