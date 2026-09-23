Braves Have Best-Case Scenario with Acuña Injury, But Remain Cautious

The Atlanta Braves could be on the other side of Ronald Acuña Jr.'s injury scare pretty quickly. Multiple reports indicate that he's physically ready to go.

He's out of the lineup as a precaution. Manager Walt Weiss hopes to have him back in the lineup on Thursday. There was some speculation that Acuña could come off the bench, but Weiss shot down the possibility.

Per those same reports, he said he felt ready to play on Wednesday, but the Braves wanted to just give him the day out of the lineup and in right field. Walt Weiss confirmed this.

Acuña made a compelling case.

"Almost had me for a minute," Weiss said with a smile.

But he wanted to be careful. Even just a day off after that could make the difference. He talked with the medical staff. He's happy Acuña feels ready to play, but no need to rush things.

"I didn't feel right about it, Weiss said. "The chance that he fouls a ball in the same spot or he favors it just a bit while he's running and pulls something else. I just didn't feel good about it talking with the medical staff."

Tuesday night, he exited the game after fouling a ball off his left shin. It was ruled that he had a contusion. X-rays and CT scans came back negative. Manager Walt Weiss said after the game that they intended to err on the side of caution with him, but they had no concern that what happened would impact him for the postseason.

Brewer Hicklen is playing right field on Wednesday night. He came in to pinch hit for Acuña the night before and stayed in for the remainder of the game.

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