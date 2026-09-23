Walt Weiss Eases Nerves After Braves See Acuña Exit with Injury

The Atlanta Braves have exhaled for now following an apparent injury to Ronald Acuña Jr. Manager Walt Weiss told the media after the game that the right fielder had already undergone a CT scan, and the results were negative.

With that, he had both negative results for an X-ray and the CT scan. He's day-to-day.

Acuña fouled a ball off his leg during his second plate appearance of the game, which came in the bottom of third of the 4-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. He was able to walk off on his own power, and the Braves later announced he had a left shin contusion.

Being a right-handed hitter, the left leg is the one he plants as he steps into his swing.

Weiss said that the plan is to be cautious and see how he feels. There isn't much concern outside of just making sure he's good.

"He's not going to make it worse or anything like that," Weiss said. "Like I said a pull or something. So yeah, totally based on how he's feeling."

When asked if there was any concern that this injury would impact Acuña for the postseason, Weiss didn't show any concern there either.

"No, I mean, not as I see there today, unless things change, but, no, as I sit here today," he said.

Brewer Hicklen took Acuña's place mid at-bat in a 3-2 count. He popped out to third in that at-bat.

We'll what the final verdict is on Acuña. It wouldn't be too surprising if he misses a game or two, but that's up the team to decide when he's ready. For all we know, he ends up missing no time at all.

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