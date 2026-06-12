Braves Activate Waldrep From Injured List, Prospect Claimed By Nationals

The Atlanta Braves kept themselves busy with a flurry of moves ahead of their series opener against the New York Mets in Queens.

It was announced Friday afternoon that Hurston Waldrep was activated from the injured list and is no longer on a rehab assignment. He has been optioned to Triple-A.

Meanwhile, other notable moves include Carlos Carrasco being outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett after being designated for assignment earlier this week, and No. 16 prospect Jhancarlos Lara has been claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals.

Waldrep comes off his rehab assignment quicker than expected, but he’s still a little bit away from being ready to aid the big league team. He stretched out to 53 pitches Thursday night, and he pitched into the fourth inning for Double-A Columbus.

He was strong through the first three innings, and then the fatigue started to show. We’ll see in time where he stands and when he’ll be ready to potentially come back up to the major leagues.

Since he’s off the injured list, he can be viewed as going through a de facto spring training.

It wouldn't be surprising if Carrasco elects free agency, followed by re-signing to a minor league contract. That would be the standard operating procedure at this point for him. He last pitched on Tuesday in Chicago allowing an earned run over five outs.

Lara was know for the heat he brought on his fastball, but struggled with command for the most part. He had been on the 40-man roster since last season, and he was briefly called up without making an appearance in a game back in September.

Meanwhile, catcher Drake Baldwin is set to start a rehab assignment this weekend. He will join the Stripers in Jacksonville this weekend for games on Saturday and Sunday. He is expected to be back for the homestand next week.

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