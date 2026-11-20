The Atlanta Braves have made their final decisions on who to tender and who to cut loose ahead of the 2027 season.

They announced Friday evening that they had declined to tender right-handers James Karinchak and Michael Grove. With that decision, there are currently 38 players on the 40-man roster.

The decision to non-tender Karinchak was originally reported by 7 News Boston's Ari Alexander, and the Braves confirmed it shortly after. He is projected to earn $1.1 million in 2027.

He made nine appearances in the majors for the Braves in 2026, allowing two runs over 9 2/3 innings pitched. He made 37 appearances for Gwinnett.

Meanwhile, Grove never saw action with the Braves in the majors. He made a couple of appearances in Triple-A with Gwinnett.

Both players are now free agents and could still re-sign with the teams that they were non-tendered by in theory. An example of this situation is Ray Kerr. The Braves non-tendered him in November 2024, only to sign him to a minor-league contract a couple of days later.

Status Of Other Braves Players

According to MLBtraderumors.com, four other players were eligible for arbitration, and it's implied they will be tendered contracts:

Dylan Lee

Bryce Elder

Luke Williams

Joey Wentz

Williams has already reached a deal for next year. He was re-signed to a minor-league contract this week. Last year, Lee ultimately went to arbitration to determine his $2.2 million salary. He is projected to earn $4.2 million in 2027.

Any of these remaining players can sign a contract to avoid arbitration. Knowing that this process could be disrupted by a lockout, it could potentially encourage deals to get done. However, some. may choose to simply wait it out since they're tendered and decisions can be made after the lockout ends.

All money values are what was projected by MLBtraderumors.com.

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