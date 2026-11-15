How Braves Bullpen Could Look in 2027 After Evan Phillips Signing

The Atlanta Braves bullpen is starting to take shape. With the addition of Evan Phillips, one more bullpen spot was filled before even reaching spring training.

Looking ahead, there are eight spots in the bullpen to complement a five-man rotation. Here is an attempt to look at all of the possible options for the bullpen.

Five of them have been locked down, leaving three spots open for a large number of potential arms who could take them by opening day.

Locks for the Bullpen

Robert Suarez

Evan Phillips

Victor Mederos

Dylan Lee

Dylan Dodd

A good chunk of the bullpen is locked in for next season. Suarez is potentially the new closer if Raisel Iglesias doesn’t re-sign. Phillips was signed to a multi-year contract, so he’s naturally in the equation.

Others such as Mederos, Lee and Dodd are still under team control. They were mainstays for much of, if not all of, the 2026 season. It’s reasonable to presume for now that they’re locks for opening day.

Likely Spring Training Decisions

James Karinchak

Rolddy Muñoz

Blake Burkhalter

These are two options who are strictly relievers who have made appearances for the Braves before and are on the 40-man roster. Neither broke camp with the team last year. Maybe a solid enough performance nets them an opening day spot.

If They Even Survive the Offseason

Mitchell Parker

Tyler Uberstine

Two pitchers currently on the Braves roster haven’t actually pitched for the big-league team yet. Uberstine mainly pitched in Triple-A out of the bullpen, while Parker was a waiver picked up early in the offseason.

Both are options who could potentially be designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. There were arms who came and went before spring training started last season. It could happen again.

Could Be Starters, Could Be Relievers

Didier Fuentes

Ray Kerr

Grant Holmes

AJ Smith-Shawver

JR Ritchie

Joey Wentz

Reynaldo López

More options could also have been under the category of likely spring training decisions. However, it made more sense to get specific with some options as to why their roles are to be determined.

Except Joey Wentz, who missed all of last season with an ACL injury suffered in spring training, all of these pitchers were starters or openers in 2026. They were also arms who came out of the bullpen at different points. Wentz has been both a starter and a reliever for the Braves before sustaining an injury.

Some have injury histories that could force a move to the bullpen to stay healthy. Others may just prove to be more effective as relievers until they iron things out.

Expect many of these options to go to spring training and stretch out like starters, so they can be ready for a potential rotation role. Still, don’t be surprised if any of these arms head to the bullpen for opening day.

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