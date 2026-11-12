Braves Make First Major Offseason Free Agent Signing, Adding Bullpen Help

The Atlanta Braves have made their first free-agent signing of the offseason. They announced on Thursday afternoon that they have signed right-hander Evan Phillips to a three-year, $35 million.

According to the contract details released by the team on X/Twitter, the first two seasons will see him paid $11 million, with a boost to $13 million for the 2029 season.

For those who wish to get technical, this is a re-signing. He made four appearances for the Braves back in 2018.

While he was faced with major injuries during the 2025 and 2026 seasons, he was part of the Los Angeles Dodgers' run to a World Series title in 2024.

From 2022 to 2024, he posted a 2.21 ERA with a 0.91 WHIP. He has a strong overall track record.

After missing significant time due to what has been labeled as right forearm discomfort, he made 31 appearances in 2026, posting a 3.46 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP. Over his final 24 appearances, he had a 2.33 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP.

The return to form was clear after he shook off the rust, giving the Braves all the reason to pursue him as a medium-term addition to the bullpen.

Overall, getting a more established bullpen arm is likely a wise call. For the most part, the bullpen had a very different identity on opening day compared to where it was by the end of the season. With Raisel Iglesias once again being a free agent, this provides some insurance in that regard, too.

Having turnover in the bullpen is always to be expected, but Phillips should help ensure some stability.

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