Braves Predicted to Re-Sign Mauricio Dubón to Short-Term Deal

MLB free agency is officially here, and with it comes plenty of predictions about which players go where. For the Atlanta Braves, re-signing Mauricio Dubón is a no-brainer. The team needs a shortstop, and Dubón proved that he can be a reliable everyday option at the position.

The main reason Dubón feels like an obvious choice is that he and Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos have both expressed a desire to reunite. Add to that the fact that he is considered relatively affordable, with MLBTradeRumors.com projecting a two-year, $18 million contract, and that he is viewed as the best shortstop in a weak positional market. As far as Atlanta is concerned, keep what you know works and avoid another failed experiment like the one they had with Ha-Seong Kim a year ago.

Dubón possesses the kind of defensive versatility that the Braves need, and his contact bat is equally valuable. He is coming off a banner year in Atlanta, putting up career highs in almost every statistical category, including playing in more games and tallying more at-bats than any other season in his career.

On Nov. 1, he also won his third career utility Gold Glove, which may have just raised his market value. But for a team that has struggled with both offensive and defensive productivity at the position in recent years, any competition for Dubón is worth enduring for Anthopoulos.

He is entering his age-33 season, and for a team that is exploring internal organizational options for its shortstop of the future, the two-year contract that Dubón is projected to receive presents the Braves with the perfect opportunity to nurture their top prospects while still maintaining a viable playoff-caliber option at short.

So, when evaluating free agent options, re-signing Dubón feels like priority number one. The Braves also need a left fielder and starting pitching, and with limited time before a potential work stoppage on Dec. 1, they have to be smart when addressing their needs.

Given Dubón's projected price tag, bringing back their Gold Glove utility man to play short every day seems both frugal and smart. Getting the deal done allows the Braves to turn their attention, and the majority of their resources, to those other needs.

Atlanta doesn't need to reinvent shortstop this winter. It just needs to keep the player who already proved he can handle it.

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