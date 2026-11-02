Braves Matt Olson, Mauricio Dubón Claim Latest Gold Glove Awards, Teammates Fall Short

The Gold Glove Awards for the 2026 season have been announced, and the Atlanta Braves are once again represented during award season.

Matt Olson and Mauricio Dubón took home their latest Gold Glove Awards. Olson took it home for his efforts at first base. Dubón claims the utility Gold Glove again.

Olson has won the award for the fourth time in his career. He’s won in back-to-back seasons for the second time as well. He won the award at first base in the American League in 2018 and 2019.

While Ty France was a strong contender for the award as well, Olson looked poised to bring home the award after winning the Fielding Bible Award for the sixth time overall and for the third straight year.

Meanwhile, Dubón wins his third Gold Glove. He beat out Pirates utility man Jared Triolo and Diamondbacks utility glove Ildemaro Vargas.

Dubón is the winner on the National League side for the first time. He won his first two over in the American League with the Houston Astros.

He was key for the Braves this season at shortstop and in left field. He played at least four games at five different positions, including center field, second base and third base.

Chris Sale fell short, losing out to New York Mets starter Nolan McLean. Sale remains a one-time winner, taking home a Gold Glove following the 2024 season. Harris will have to keep waiting for his first Gold Glove. Pete Crow-Armstrong, the heavy favorite for the award, ultimately took it home.

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