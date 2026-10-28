Braves Positions That Performed the Best in 2026

Entering the offseason, the Atlanta Braves will have to decide how they want to construct their roster for next season. While there is always chatter about where the weaknesses are, we're going to take a moment to discuss the strengths.

Let's take a look at where the Braves got the most from certain positions during the 2026 season.

There's really two answers to this question. One way to evaluate the offensive production that came from players who manned certain positions. The other is to actually look into how they played the literal positions defensively.

It's the only to do an honest review for what the Braves got from each position. Sometimes, they get production offensively and defensively

Top Performers at the Plate

Unsurprisingly, the top position by OPS, home runs and RBIs was first base. Of the 701 plate appearances made by that position in 2026, 698 of them belonged to Matt Olson. He had an All-Star campaign, and his Iron Man streak continued for another year.

Nobody was able to weigh it down. A top example of this happening is at the catcher position. Drake Baldwin posted an .817 OPS, not far behind Olson. However, the position as a whole posted a .676 OPS. Baldwin only played about half the time at the position. Other catchers were nowhere near close when it came to their bats.

So take it's a sign to take these stats with a grain of salt as we continue.

The other top two positions by OPS and home runs were center field (.791, 26) and right field (.797, 23). Michael Harris II had a career year, and the position was his for at least part of 145 games (135 full games).

Again, one of the top players on the team played a role in why right field was a top position. When playing right field, Ronald Acuña Jr. had an .825 OPS. Interestingly enough, he weighed down the designated hitter position.

The DH position had a .746 OPS on the season, but Acuña had a .613 OPS when he was being kept off his feet.

Perhaps this could be angle to consider as well when evaluating the season. The Braves have to roll with Acuña at a position he didn't perform as well at to ensure he could be available to thrive in right field. If that's what it takes, then they'll do again every time.

Top Defensive Positions

According to Baseball Savant's fielding run value stat, Matt Olson and Michael Harris II were the top defensive players on the team, and it wasn't even close. Both posted a plus-12. The next closest was Mauricio Dubón's plus-3.

It's almost as if these two are finalists for Gold Glove Awards, and Olson won the Fielding Bible Award.

Center field wins the top spot when factoring in other players. Dominic Smith posted a minus-1 in 12 innings playing first base. Dubón posted a plus-1 in center field, but Eli White's minus-1 canceled it out. That brings the final score to 12 for center field and 11 for first base.

Shortstop did well despite the official finish of plus-3. Any player not named Ha-Seong Kim combined for plus-6. Dubón accounted for plus-3. Again, he's a Gold Glove finalist for the utility spot. Go figure.

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