Braves May Finally Have Answer for Shortstop Position

An under-the-radar move at last year's trade deadline may have netted the Atlanta Braves their solution to their dilemma at shortstop.

Almost a year ago, they flipped relief pitcher Rafael Montero to the Detroit Tigers and netted infielder Jim Jarvis. The move didn't seem like much at the time, but he quickly rose to be one of the more intriguing pieces in their system.

He's gotten his most recent chance at making an impact in the big leagues, and he's making the most of it. In the Braves' win over the Pirates on Sunday, Jarvis went 3-for-5, with his first career home run, driving in two in the process.

Jarvis said after the game that an adjustment ahead of the game helped make the home run possible. It allowed for a different feel at the plate.

"It's just something with my hips. Just a little posture adjustment," Jarvis said in an interview with BravesVision. "Nothing crazy, but you know, feels come and go, and they help get one back."

It also marked the first multi-hit game of his major league career. Overall, he's batting .292 with a .778 OPS, and he's had at least a base hit in four of five games since being called back up on July 2.

"He's very even-keel," manager Walt Weiss said last week. "He's not a kid that's going to get rattled by anything. That's the impression I get."

That headspace has allowed him to excel both at the plate and defensively. He turned an unassisted double play with a spin on his back foot to get the second out and end the inning.

Jarvis admitted that the nerves still run through him, even if he's able to keep his cool. But he has his little ways to help keep him dialed in.

"I try to just take deep breaths before each pitch," he said. "My heart rate is still going. I got a lot of adrenaline out there. Yeah, just trying to slow my brain down and not let everything speed up on me."

Maybe there is a chance that he can be the one to man the shortstop position for the long haul of this season.

"He's got the tools to play the position and play it well," Weiss added. "And he'll give me an at-bat. He'll go deep in counts. He can hit, and then, and he can get to first base. He can draw a walk. So, there's some things to like there."

Jarvis sticking around would provide the Braves will more flexibility with other talent. For example, Mauricio Dubón can spend more time in left field, as he did on Thursday. That adds depth to the outfield, which has also dealt with its issues this season.

He can also platoon with Jorge Mateo, who has more success with left-handed pitching this season.

Of course, the sample size is small. But at the very least, he's showing he should continue to get more chances. You never know what that could lead to.

Sign up for our Free Atlanta Braves Newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news