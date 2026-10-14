A Look at Each Braves Gold Glove Finalist's Case for the Award

Four members of the Atlanta Braves are in the running for some defensive hardware. Chris Sale (pitcher), Matt Olson (first base), Mauricio Dubón (utility) and Michael Harris II were all named finalists for the Gold Glove Awards at their respective positions.

Congratulations to our Gold Glove Award finalists: Chris Sale, Matt Olson, Michael Harris II, and Mauricio Dubón! pic.twitter.com/7sbvH1cqUG — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 14, 2026

Of the four members of this group, three of them look to add to their collection. Michael Harris II is the lone player seeking his first Gold Glove.

Now that we know who the finalists are, let’s look at each player’s case individually.

Chris Sale vs. Nolan McLean and Michael McGreevy

Sale's first Gold Glove marked a key part of his turnaround when arriving to the organization.

Of the three pitchers who have been nominated for the award, Sale is third on the list for defensive runs saved (3). McGeevy leads all pitchers with a 5 DRS. McLean posted a DRS of 4.

Both also turned more double plays.

What at least helps Sale’s case is that he was error-free all season. The others can’t say the same. It’s safe to say that his chances aren’t in his favor, but he certainly performed well enough to earn the finalist nod.

Matt Olson vs TJ Rumfield and Ty France

It’s more of a competition between Olson and France, who happen to both be reigning winners of these awards at their position. One took home the award in the National League. The other took it home in the American League.

The Braves’ first baseman posted a +11 DRS, while France posted a +15 DRS. Olson led first basemen in errors committed this season, while France has only three.

What helps Olson’s case is that he finished with the best fielding run value in baseball among first basemen this season (12). France was second to him (10). I'm not labeling Olson the favorite, but I wouldn't be surprised if he won it.

Mauricio Dubón vs Jared Triolo and Ildemaro Vargas

Dubón has the best shot of anybody on the Braves this year to win a Gold Glove. He had a positive DRS in the outfield, at shortstop and at third base. Overall, he had a +7 DRS, compared to a +5 DRS posted by Triolo and a +6 DRS from Vargas, the latter of whom mainly showed his best metrics at first base.

Both Dubón and Triolo posted a positive DRS at shortstop, but it was the only position for Triolo where he posted a DRS higher than 1.

Dubón also had the best fielding run value of the three finalists for the award and by far had the best OAA of the group.

Michael Harris II vs Pete Crow-Armstrong and Andy Pages

This one is tough. Harris had a fantastic year and was one of the best outfielders, full stop. There is a case, but it unfortunately won't be enough to get the Gold Glove.

His field run value is 12, which is the fourth-best among outfielders. His OAA of 14 is in the 98th percentile.

Over in the American League, even with how good Cedanne Rafaela has been, Harris would have had a shot at the Gold Glove. If he played either of the corner outfield positions, he’d run away with the award.

He happens to be in the same league and playing the same position as Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Crow-Armstrong is destined to win the MVP and was rated to have the best defense above anybody, let alone center fielders.

That first Gold Glove will have to wait.

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