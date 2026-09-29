Braves Prioritize Offense, Speed for National League Wild Card Series

The Atlanta Braves have finalized their roster for the National League Wild Card Series. A notable decision was their choice to favor having a deeper bench and some speed.

Of the 26 men on the roster, 11 are pitchers and 15 are position players. As a result, much of the help on the pitching side can eat multiple innings. The only true one-inning guys are Robert Suarez and Raisel Iglesias.

With the added offense, the Braves added Rowdy Tellez and Luke Williams to the MLB roster. Right-handers Elieser Hernández and Ricky Vanasco were designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Neither Tellez nor Luke Williams were on the roster at the end of the season, but they have played for the major league team this year.

DaShawn Kiersey Jr. sticking around ensured that they have some extra speed in a pinch-running situation.

The Braves opted for two catchers, Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy.

Chris Sale and Tyler Mahle are penciled in officially as the starters for Game 1 and Game 2. For Sale, it's his Braves' postseason debut, while for Mahle, it will be his first postseason appearance outright.

He's been on teams before that made the postseason, but injuries got in the way. He ended up in the right place at the right time while meeting that opportunity halfway with a strong post-deadline performance.

First pitch on Tuesday is set for 2:15 p.m. It'll be the first postseason game on the docket, and it'll air on NBC, and it'll also be available on their streaming service, Peacock.

Braves' NLWCS Roster

Roster is courtesy of the Atlanta Braves

PITCHERS (11): LHP Dylan Dodd, RHP Didier Fuentes, RHP Grant Holmes, RHP Raisel Iglesias, LHP Ray Kerr, LHP Dylan Lee, RHP Tyler Mahle, RHP Víctor Mederos, LHP Chris Sale, RH Robert Suarez, LHP Brent Suter

CATCHERS (2): Drake Baldwin, Sean Murphy

INFIELDERS (8): Ozzie Albies, Mauricio Dubón, Ha-Seong Kim, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Dominic Smith, Rowdy Tellez, Luke Williams

OUTFIELDERS (5): Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II, Brewer Hicklen, DaShawn Keirsey Jr., Mike Yastrzemski

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