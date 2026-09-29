Braves Upcoming Postseason Play Full of Firsts for Many Team Members

With every year comes some marking a first in the MLB Postseason. For some it's their first time making an appearance for a team. For others, it's their first crack at October full stop.

For each Atlanta Braves player who will get any of those types of firsts, it'll be special either way.

Chris Sale is no stranger to the postseason. He's pitched in 10 postseason games with 34 innings pitched across three different seasons. He's even closed out a World Series that netted him his first and only World Series ring.

Even with that under his belt, there is something special for him to get to pitch for the Braves in October for the first time.

"Yeah, it's definitely exciting," Sale said on Monday. "You know, I think more than that, I think that pitching for the first time in the postseason means a lot. I've said before, being able to pitch at home in front of our home fans, again, for the first time in the postseason for this organziation is going to be a lot of fun. I'm excited."

Sale came close to having that first start during his first season back in 2024. However, on the final day of the regular season, he was sidelined with back spasms. AJ Smith-Shawver and Max Fried pitched in the two postseason games they had, and that was it. Then, the Braves missed the postseason when Sale was healthy to head the season.

At last, it'll all line up.

The goes for some others who are in the younger stages of their careers getting to play in the postseason for the first time.

To name some examples, the reigning Rookie of the Year and 2026 All-Star in the National League, Drake Baldwin, will get his first opportunity in year two. Rookie reliever Didier Fuentes will get a shot after being electric out of the bullpen this season.

JR Ritchie, who made his MLB debut earlier this season, could potentially be called upon.

Some have to wait. Others get that valuable experience early on.

"The more you do anything, it's like watching a kid ride a bike," Sale said. "The more he does it, the better he gets. So, you know, for some of these guys, it's a blessing to be able to do this, because I went my first seven seasons and didn't sniff the postseason."

Sale added that he hopes the younger players will be able to look back on this and know how special this opportunity is for them.

Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series is set to be played in Atlanta on Thursday. Sale will be the one with the honor to take the mound for a first pitch at 2:15 p.m.

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