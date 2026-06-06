Braves Promote Top 2025 Draft Pick to High-A After Hot Start

An Atlanta Braves top prospect is on the move. Tate Southisene is heading to High-A and reporting to the Rome Emperors after going scorched earth to start the season in Single-A with the Augusta GreenJackets.

Southisene, 19, was the top draft pick for the Braves last season, being selected 22nd overall. He was the first position player taken in the first round since catcher Shea Langeliers in 2019. There was an effort made to boost the quality of position player depth, notably in the middle infield, with the move. He's lived up to what they'd hoped for so far.

In 51 games during his first full professional season, he's batting .297 with a .929 OPS, eight home runs, 30 RBIs and 36 stolen bases. He's primarily played at second base this season, with fellow 2025 draft pick, Alex Lodise manning the shortstop position.

While the sample sizes are on the low end, he hasn't performed too well defensively. However, his work at second base has been far better than at shortstop. He has a .965 fielding percentage at second, and a .903 fielding percentage at shortstop.

The team's No. 3 prospect brought a respectable rating in the field, a 50 on the 20-to-80 scale. So, perhaps in time, he's expected to turn the dial up there, too. With how good he's been at the plate and on the basepaths, Southisene is still more than ready to move up.

High-A was already stocked with notable prospects, such as outfielders Eric Hartman and Isaiah Drake, left-hander

Cam Caminiti and infielder John Gil. Now, Southisene enters the mix. Gil has been their shortstop for most of the season. It can be assumed for now it stays that way. However, Southisene will likely see action there at times.

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