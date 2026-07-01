Braves Prospect Cam Caminiti Receives Major All-Star Weekend Honor

The Atlanta Braves’ top prospect has received his latest honor. Cam Caminiti is bound for the MLB All-Star Futures Game in Philadelphia. He is the lone representative of the system this season.

Along with being the top Braves prospect, he is the No. 45 prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com.

Caminiti spent the entire season with the High-A Rome Emperors, being their opening-day starter and one of their top arms. He’s managed to stand out despite the buzz being generated by the whole team as of late.

In 14 outings, 13 starts, he has a 4.48 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP with 65 strikeouts across 62 1/3 innings. This season saw him fully participate in minor league camp during spring training by virtue of being healthy.

He’s learning a new pitch this season, a cutter. The goal with the new pitch is to produce quicker outs and get deeper into games.

This year’s Futures Game will be held on Sunday, July 12, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. First pitch is set for noon EDT, and the game will last for seven innings.

It’s part of the All-Star weekend festivities that lead up to the Home Run Derby and the main event, the All-Star Game.

Some recent previous Braves prospects to get the nod include JR Ritchie and Hayden Harris last season in Atlanta, and Drake Baldwin in 2024. All have since made their major league debuts, and Baldwin took home the National League Rookie of the Year award.

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