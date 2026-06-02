How to Watch, Probable Starters for Braves vs Blue Jays Series

The Atlanta Braves are back at Truist Park, and they're set to host the Toronto Blue Jays for the first time since 2024. Last year, they traveled to Toronto for the three-game slate, dropping two out of three to the eventual American League champions in mid-April.

Over the weekend, the Braves took two of three against the Cincinnati Reds, and they had an offday on Monday.

Consider this your TV guide for the weekend. Here is everything you need to know for this upcoming series.

How to Watch Braves vs Blue Jays

Tuesday, June 2, 7:15 p.m.: BravesVision, Gray TV

Wednesday, June 3, 7:15 p.m.: BravesVision

Thursday, June 4, 7:15 p.m.: BravesVision

On Tuesday, there is an opportunity to watch the Braves over-the-air (OTA) on the Gray Media stations. In Atlanta, this channel is Atlanta News First (46.1). Peachtree TV, the CW station, is not carrying the game.

BravesVision is available depending on your TV provider. Spectrum (local listings), DirecTV (channel 645), U-Verse (channel 1730), Xfinity (channel 1254) and Frubo are the major providers currently signed on to carry BravesVision.

This channel can also be streamed with no blackouts with a subscription to Braves.TV.

Probable Starters for Braves vs Blue Jays

Tuesday, June 2, 7:15 p.m.: Bryce Elder (4-3, 2.50) vs. Kevin Gausman (4-3, 3.13)

Wednesday, June 3, 7:15 p.m.: Grant Holmes (3-2, 3.95) vs. Patrick Corbin (2-1, 3.65)

Thursday, June 4, 7:15 p.m.: Chris Sale (8-3, 2.01) vs. TBD

Elder is coming off his first rough start of the season. He allowed six runs, five earned, against the Red Sox at Fenway Park last week. It was the first time all season that he allowed more than three runs in a start.

Holmes owns a 3.20 ERA over his last four starts. Home runs have been an issue for him as of late. He’s allowed five in that span, including four in his last two starts.

Sale went fewer than six innings for just the second time all season when he pitched at Fenway Park on May 28. He went five innings and allowed two runs, being pulled due to pitch count. He struck out at least eight batters for the fifth time this season.

Other Notes

Ronald Acuña Jr. has been on a tear as of late. He's hit five home runs in his last four games, after having just two in his first 42 games of the season. He's had no trouble getting on base outside of the longball, drawing seven walks. This, in turn, gave him the chance to steal four bases on five attempts.

Hurston Waldrep began his rehab assignment on Monday. He pitched two scoreless innings for the FCL Braves, allowing no hits and two walks while striking out no batters. The target return is sometime later this month.

There is a giveaway for Wednesday's game, a Drake Baldwin Braves hockey jersey. The reigning National League Rookie of the Year was also a hockey player when he was younger. Back in April, he and his former teammate, turned Montreal Canadiens star, Cole Caufield, wore each other's jerseys when arriving at the respective venues.

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